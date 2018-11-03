Shovels & Rope
2008
Shovels & Rope Biography (Wikipedia)
Shovels & Rope are an American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Combining threads from their individual solo careers, Shovels & Rope blends traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock.
Shovels & Rope Performances & Interviews
Shovels & Rope Tracks
The Devil Is All Around
Shovels & Rope
The Devil Is All Around
The Devil Is All Around
Wolf Like Me
Lera Lynn
Wolf Like Me
Wolf Like Me
Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight
Shovels & Rope
Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight
Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight
St. Anne's Parade
Shovels & Rope
St. Anne's Parade
St. Anne's Parade
Missionary Ridge
Shovels & Rope
Missionary Ridge
Missionary Ridge
Last Hawk
Shovels & Rope
Last Hawk
Last Hawk
I Know
Shovels & Rope
I Know
I Know
San Andreas Fault Line Blues
Shovels & Rope
San Andreas Fault Line Blues
The Last Hawk
Shovels & Rope
The Last Hawk
The Last Hawk
Fish Assassin
Shovels & Rope
Fish Assassin
Fish Assassin
Birmingham
Shovels & Rope
Birmingham
Birmingham
Save the World
Shovels & Rope
Save the World
Save the World
Bridge on Fire
Shovels & Rope
Bridge on Fire
Bridge on Fire
Strong River Blues
Shovels & Rope
Strong River Blues
Strong River Blues
Hail Hail
Shovels & Rope
Hail Hail
Hail Hail
Keeper
Shovels & Rope
Keeper
Keeper
O' Be Joyful
Shovels & Rope
O' Be Joyful
O' Be Joyful
Shovels & Rope Links
