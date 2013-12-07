Berta RojasBorn 23 September 1966
Berta Rojas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f41b109-4556-4c5f-b72e-39bc2e369cc4
Berta Rojas Tracks
Sort by
Danza Paraguaya
Berta Rojas
Danza Paraguaya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danza Paraguaya
Last played on
El Ultimo Canto
Berta Rojas
El Ultimo Canto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Ultimo Canto
Last played on
The Little Doll
Berta Rojas
The Little Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Doll
Last played on
The Flight of the Butterfly
Berta Rojas
The Flight of the Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flight of the Butterfly
C'zazpa
Berta Rojas
C'zazpa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C'zazpa
Ha Che Valle
Berta Rojas
Ha Che Valle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha Che Valle
Berta Rojas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist