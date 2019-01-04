Christianne StotijnBorn 1977
Christianne Stotijn
1977
No.4 Morgen from 4 Lieder (Op.27) [1894]
Richard Strauss
Symphony No 2 in C minor 'Resurrection'
Gustav Mahler
No.4 Befreit from 5 Lieder (Op.39) [1898]
Richard Strauss
Sinfonia da Requiem, op. 20
Benjamin Britten
None but the lonely heart (Net, tolko tot, kto znal), from 6 Songs (Op.6), no.6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Net, tolko tot, kto znal [None but the lonely heart], Op.6 no.6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Rheinlegendchen (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
No.2 Ich schwebe from 5 Lieder (Op.48) [1900]
Richard Strauss
No.1 Waldseligkeit from 8 Lieder (Op.49) [1900-01]
Richard Strauss
No.2 Cacilie from 4 Lieder (Op.27) [1894]
Richard Strauss
At the Ball, Op.38 No.3
Julius Drake
Symphony no. 3 in D minor
Gustav Mahler
Wesendonck Lieder(arranged for voice and orchestra by Felix Mottl)
Richard Wagner
Elijah: Part 2
Felix Mendelssohn
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Strauss, Wagner & Weill
MediaCityUK, Salford
28 Jun 2017
28
Jun
2017
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Strauss, Wagner & Weill
MediaCityUK, Salford
MediaCityUK, Salford
Proms 2014: Prom 57: Mahler – Symphony No. 2, 'Resurrection'
Royal Albert Hall
29 Aug 2014
29
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 57: Mahler – Symphony No. 2, 'Resurrection'
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 8: Britten, Lutosławski & Thomas Adès
Royal Albert Hall
17 Jul 2013
17
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 8: Britten, Lutosławski & Thomas Adès
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
6 Sep 2006
6
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
