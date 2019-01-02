Carolina EyckBorn 26 December 1987
Carolina Eyck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f3e419e-bf5e-4ecc-aa25-431a932ff05e
Carolina Eyck Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolina Eyck born on December 26, 1987, is a German musician specialising in playing the Theremin, an electronic instrument. Her performances around the world have helped to promote the unusual music instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carolina Eyck Tracks
Sort by
Frostwinter (Winter Frost) from Theremin Concerto - 8 Seasons
Kalevi Aho
Frostwinter (Winter Frost) from Theremin Concerto - 8 Seasons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yg.jpglink
Frostwinter (Winter Frost) from Theremin Concerto - 8 Seasons
Last played on
Theremin Concerto (Eight Seasons) (8th mvt - Midnight Sun)
Kalevi Aho
Theremin Concerto (Eight Seasons) (8th mvt - Midnight Sun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yg.jpglink
Theremin Concerto (Eight Seasons) (8th mvt - Midnight Sun)
Last played on
Oakunar Lynntuja (Strange Birds)
Carolina Eyck
Oakunar Lynntuja (Strange Birds)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oakunar Lynntuja (Strange Birds)
Last played on
The Ecstasy of Gold
Ennio Morricone
The Ecstasy of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
The Ecstasy of Gold
Last played on
Eight Seasons - a concerto for Theremin & Orchestra
Kalevi Aho
Eight Seasons - a concerto for Theremin & Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yg.jpglink
Eight Seasons - a concerto for Theremin & Orchestra
Last played on
Rakastava (The Lover), Op. 14 (version for string orchestra)
Jean Sibelius
Rakastava (The Lover), Op. 14 (version for string orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Rakastava (The Lover), Op. 14 (version for string orchestra)
Last played on
Eight Seasons - Concerto for theremin & chamber orchestra: (Crusted snow - extract)
Kalevi Aho
Eight Seasons - Concerto for theremin & chamber orchestra: (Crusted snow - extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yg.jpglink
Eight Seasons - Concerto for theremin & chamber orchestra: (Crusted snow - extract)
Last played on
Back to artist