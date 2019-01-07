MarinaA.k.a. Marina and the Diamonds. Born 10 October 1985
Marina Biography (BBC)
Marina Lambrini Diamandis is a singer-songwriter with a fertile imagination and a low boredom threshold from Wales. She created the persona of Marina and the Diamonds partly as a pun on her surname, but also with the logic that the real Diamonds aren’t her band, they’re her fans.
Having set herself the challenge of writing and recording music using a laptop and some free software, the 22-year-old Marina then distributed her songs via MySpace in 2007, and they proved popular enough to secure her a record deal. She released her first single Obsessions in 2009, following it swiftly with The Crown Jewels EP and debut appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, where she played on the BBC Introducing stage. She also made her debut at Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds that year.
She took the runner-up position to Ellie Goulding in both the BBC’s Sound of 2010 poll and the Critic’s Choice prize at the 2010 Brit Awards, then released the single Hollywood about American obsessions with how things appear. Her debut album, The Family Jewels, was released on 15 February 2010, followed by a tour with Katy Perry and a Live Lounge appearance in which she covered Magnetic Man’s Perfect Stranger.
In 2012 she released Primadonna, her highest charting single to date, as the opening salvo in Electra Heart, her concept album about female identity that saw Marina dye her hair platinum blonde and play with female stereotypes. The album went straight to No.1 and Marina celebrated by covering Justin Bieber’s Boyfriend in the Live Lounge.
Her third album Froot was her most successful to date, breaking the US Top 10 and leading to an invite to Lollapalooza Brazil and Coachella as part of her Neon Nature tour.
Marina Biography (Wikipedia)
Marina Lambrini Diamandis (born 10 October 1985), known professionally as Marina and the Diamonds or just Marina, is a Welsh singer and songwriter. Diamandis has described herself as an "indie artist with pop goals."
Born in Brynmawr and raised in nearby Pandy, she moved to London as a teenager to become a professional singer, despite having little formal musical experience. In 2009, Diamandis came to prominence upon placing second in the BBC's Sound of 2010. Her debut studio album, The Family Jewels (2010), incorporates indie pop and new wave musical styles. It entered the UK Albums Chart at number five and was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry. The album's second single, "Hollywood", peaked at number 12 on the UK Singles Chart.
Her follow-up record Electra Heart (2012) is a concept album about a character of the same name. It integrates elements of electropop, and its producers include StarGate, Dr. Luke, and Diplo. It became her first number-one project in the UK, where it was also certified gold, and its lead single "Primadonna" is her highest-charting track in the UK Singles Chart, reaching number 11. Diamandis describes Electra Heart as "tongue-in-cheek" and considers it to have been better received in the United States, while some British fans disliked the change in musical direction. Diamandis's synthpop-inspired third studio album Froot (2015) became her third top-ten album in the UK, and her first top-ten entry on the US Billboard 200, where it charted at number 8. Produced entirely by Diamandis and David Kosten, it was praised for its cohesive sound and introspective lyrical content.
