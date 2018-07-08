Mark SoskinBorn 12 July 1953
Mark Soskin
1953-07-12
Mark Soskin Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Samuel Soskin (born 1953) is an American jazz pianist based in New York City.
Gloria's Step
I've Never Been In Love Before
If I Should Lose You
Brazilian Skies
Bemsha Swing
