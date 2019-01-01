王若琳Born 1 August 1988
Joanna Wang (Chinese: 王若琳; pinyin: Wáng Ruòlín) is a Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter, daughter of renowned music producer Wang Zhi-ping (王治平). Born in Taipei but raised in Los Angeles, California, Wang dropped out from Gabrielino High School when she was 16. Her debut album, Start from Here, was released in January 2008 as a double-disc set, one in English and the other in Chinese. The album reached No.1 in Taiwan and has been popular throughout Southeast Asia. In June 2008, it was released in Japan. Her second album, Joanna & Wang Ruo-lin, which includes her all-original endeavor, The Adult Storybook, was released in January 2009.
