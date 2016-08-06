T. K. Blue (also known as Talib Kibwe, born Eugene Rhynie, February 7, 1953) is an American jazz saxophonist, flautist, and educator from New York City. His parents were Jamaican and Trinidadian, and he has used their Afro-Caribbean musical styles in his own work. He has worked with, among others, Don Cherry, Jayne Cortez, the South African pianist Dollar Brand (now Abdullah Ibrahim), and Randy Weston, for whom he was musical director. He has also taught at professorial level at of jazz studies at educational institutions including Suffolk Community College, Montclair State University, and Long Island University.