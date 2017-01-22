From First to Last is an American post-hardcore band based in the Los Angeles Area and Tampa, Florida. Formed by Matt Good, Scott Oord, and Parker Nelms in November 1999, the current line-up consists of Good (lead guitar), Sonny Moore (lead vocals), Travis Richter (rhythm guitar), and Derek Bloom (drums).

The band released their first EP titled Aesthetic in 2003 which they recorded with founding member and vocalist Phillip Reardon who left the band in 2004 due to personal and creative differences. Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has a Body Count followed in 2004 and Heroine in 2006, both with Moore.

Following the departure of Moore in February 2007 to work on his solo electronic project, Skrillex, the band added permanent bassist Matt Manning, and Good moved to lead vocals/guitar. Their third self-titled studio album was released in 2008 on Suretone Records. In August 2009 the band signed to Rise Records. In late 2009, Richter left the band. Their fourth studio album, Throne to the Wolves was released on March 16, 2010. On July 28, 2010, the band entered a hiatus.