Sidney "Big Sid" Catlett (January 17, 1910 – March 25, 1951) was an American jazz drummer. Catlett was one of the most versatile drummers of his era, adapting with the changing music scene as it progressed toward bebop.
Salt Peanuts
Dizzy Gillespie
Announcer's Blues
Jack Teagarden
Forty-Six West 52
Roy Eldridge
Body And Soul
Roy Eldridge, Chu Berry, Clyde Hart, Danny Barker, Artie Shapiro, Sid Catlett, Roy Eldridge, Joe Eldridge, Dave Young, Teddy Cole & Zutty Singleton
Sittin' In
Chu Berry, Roy Eldridge, Clyde Hart, Danny Barker, Artie Shapiro, Sid Catlett & Chu Berry
Warmin' Up
Leon "Chu" Berry
Christopher Columbus
Roy Eldridge
I'm On My Way From You
Lionel Hampton, J.C. Higginbotham, Henry “Red” Allen & Sid Catlett
Stars Fell on Alabama
Louis Armstrong
After You've Gone
James P. Johnson, James P. Johnson, Sid Catlett, Ben Webster, Sidney De Paris, Vic Dickenson & James P. Johnson's Blue Note Jazzmen
Haven't Named it Yet
Earl Bostic
Black and Blue
Louis Armstrong
I'll Be Seeing You
Billie Holiday
Wolverine Blues
Shelton "Scad" Hemphill
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Teddy Bunn
Steak Face
Louis Armstrong
After You've Gone
Ben Webster
Pounding Heart Blues
John Williams, Port of Harlem Jazzmen, Frankie Newton, J.C. Higginbotham, Sidney Bechet, Meade Lux Lewis, Teddy Bunn & Sid Catlett
High Society
Louis Armstrong
