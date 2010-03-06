The RescuesFormed July 2007
The Rescues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f31c424-fbdf-42f9-b3e6-5576c804026d
The Rescues Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rescues are an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2008. Their music can be classified as indie pop/rock, and is notable for its use of three and four-part vocal harmonies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Rescues Tracks
Sort by
You're Not Listening
The Rescues
You're Not Listening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Not Listening
Last played on
The Rescues Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist