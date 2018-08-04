ACODA are a four-piece alternative metal band from Corby, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. Formed in 2008, the band consists of vocalist/guitarist Damon Tang, bassist/vocalist Stephen Crook, guitarist/vocalist Jake Crawford and drummer/vocalist Jay Russell. The band are known for their energetic and emotive live shows and blending the musical influences of rock, metal, progressive metal and post-hardcore.

They were named in the top 10 best unsigned UK bands by Kerrang! magazine in September 2011.

Their debut EP ACODA was released on 19 March 2012 and received commendations from Kerrang!, Rock Sound Magazine and Metal Hammer magazine. The release saw the band tour extensively, including appearances at Download Festival and Slam Dunk Festival.

On 12 August 2013, Acoda signed to Best Before Records and released their debut full-length album Yours to Defend on 28 October 2013. They have also gone on to release their 6-track EP, Round the Sun in May 2014. Their new album 'TRUTH SEEKER' is released through Best Before Records on 30 March 2015 featuring singles 'Whispers Like Roars', 'Make It Up As You Go', Round The Sun' and 'Face Everything'.