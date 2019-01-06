SBTRKT Biography (Wikipedia)
SBTRKT (pronounced "subtract") is the musical project headed up by Aaron Jerome. SBTRKT is also used as a musical pseudonym of Aaron Jerome. SBTRKT has remixed songs by artists such as M.I.A, Radiohead, Modeselektor, Basement Jaxx, Mark Ronson, and Underworld, and has released singles, EPs, and two albums. His music has been playlisted by BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6 Music.
SBTRKT also has performed live with frequent collaborator Sampha. The live show until 2012 consisted of Jerome utilizing synthesisers, keyboards and drum programming with Sampha on vocals.
Jerome uses the project's title rather than his own name in order to support the concept of anonymity. Jerome has explained "[I'd] rather not talk about myself as a person, and let the music speak for itself. The name SBTRKT is me taking myself away from that whole process. I'm not a social person, so having to talk to DJs to make them play a record is not something I want to do. It's more about giving them a record as an anonymous person and seeing whether they like it or not. If they play it, they play it."
SBTRKT in session for Lauren Laverne
SBTRKT in conversation with Zane Lowe
SBTRKT- Mini Mix
SBTRKT Tracks
Sort by
Trials Of The Past (feat. Sampha)
Temporary View (feat. Sampha)
Pharaohs (feat. Roses Gabor)
Hold On
Never Never (feat. Sampha)
New Dorp. New York (feat. Ezra Koenig)
Wildfire
Pharaohs
New Dorp. New York.
Hold On (feat. Sampha)
Wildfire (feat. Little Dragon)
Never Never
Living Like I Do (Lil Silva Mix) (feat. Sampha)
Living Like I Do (feat. Sampha)
Wildfire (Ovo Remix) (feat. Drake & Little Dragon)
New Dorp New York
