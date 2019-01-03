WireUK rock band. Formed October 1976
Wire Biography (Wikipedia)
Wire are an English rock band, formed in London in October 1976 by Colin Newman (vocals, guitar), Graham Lewis (bass, vocals), Bruce Gilbert (guitar) and Robert Gotobed (drums). They were originally associated with the punk rock scene, appearing on The Roxy London WC2 album – a key early document of the scene – and were later central to the development of post-punk.
Inspired by the burgeoning UK punk scene, Wire are often cited as one of the more important rock groups of the 1970s and 1980s. Critic Stewart Mason wrote, "Over their brilliant first three albums, Wire expanded the sonic boundaries of not just punk, but rock music in general."
Pink Flag, Wire's first album influenced future hardcore punk with their fast energetic playing style. They are a definitive art punk and post-punk ensemble, mostly due to their richly detailed and atmospheric sound and often obscure lyrical themes. The group exhibited a steady development from an early raucous punk style to a more complex, structured sound involving increased use of guitar effects and synthesizers (1978's Chairs Missing and 1979's 154). The band gained a reputation for experimenting with song arrangements throughout its career.
- 'I had a dream' Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire explain the origins of the iconic Pink Flaghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ryp6h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ryp6h.jpg2016-04-23T10:44:00.000ZColin Newman and Graham Lewis of post-punk group Wire join Mark Radcliffe.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ryp1q
'I had a dream' Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire explain the origins of the iconic Pink Flag
- Wire in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q876t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q876t.jpg2015-04-29T14:42:00.000ZColin Newman and Graham Lewis from Wire join Mark and Stuart to speak about the group's latest eponymous album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02q877v
Wire in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Wire catch up with Marc Rileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018vwv1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018vwv1.jpg2013-06-08T20:00:00.000ZInfluential punk rockers Wire catch up with Marc Riley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018vypx
Wire catch up with Marc Riley
- Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016v8b5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016v8b5.jpg2013-03-25T18:02:00.000ZColin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconie in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016v8dm
Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconie
Wire Tracks
Sort by
Map Ref. 41°N 93°W
Eardrum Buzz
Three Girl Rhumba
Dot Dash
Mannequin
Outdoor Miner
The 15th
12XU
Kidney Bingos
Map Ref 41 North 93 West
Our Swimmer
French Film Blurred
Ex Lion Tamer
I Am The Fly
Lowdown
Another The Letter
Marooned
106 Beats That
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
Wire Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Why did Todd Rundgren make Colin Newman cry?
-
'In 1980 Wire had no money' Colin Newman revisits his classic early solo albums
-
Music in Leeds - Volume 2
-
Wire's Colin Newman joins Tom Robinson
-
Wire's Colin Newman - 6 Music Festival 2015 announcement
-
Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconie