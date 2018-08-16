Johann Gottfried MüthelBorn 17 January 1728. Died 14 July 1788
Johann Gottfried Müthel
1728-01-17
Johann Gottfried Müthel Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Gottfried Müthel (January 17, 1728 – July 14, 1788) was a German composer and noted keyboard virtuoso. Along with C.P.E. Bach, he represented the Sturm und Drang style of composition.
As far as is known, he was the first to use the term fortepiano in a published work, in the title of his Duetto für 2 Clavier, 2 Flügel, oder 2 Fortepiano (1771), which reflects the rising popularity of the instrument at that time.
Johann Gottfried Müthel Tracks
Polonaise for bassoon, strings and continuo in G major
Johann Gottfried Müthel
Concerto in D minor for harpsichord, 2 bassoons, strings and continuo
Johann Gottfried Müthel
Jesu, meine Freude, arr. for organ
Johann Gottfried Müthel
Keyboard concerto no. 1 in D minor
Johann Gottfried Müthel
Keyboard Concerto No 5 in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Johann Gottfried Müthel
Sonata in F (from Montagu Music Collection)
Johann Gottfried Müthel
Sonata in F - 1st mvt
Melvyn Tan
Johann Gottfried Müthel Links
