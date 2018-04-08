David Alpher
David Alpher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f27bec4-6112-4642-a686-1b6a1578132e
David Alpher Tracks
Sort by
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Stephen Foster
Jeanie with the light brown hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5g5k.jpglink
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Last played on
Sweetly she sleeps, my Alice fair
Stephen Foster
Sweetly she sleeps, my Alice fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5g5k.jpglink
Sweetly she sleeps, my Alice fair
Last played on
The Voice of Bygone Days
Stephen Foster
The Voice of Bygone Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5g5k.jpglink
The Voice of Bygone Days
Last played on
Comrades, Fill No Glass For Me
David Alpher
Comrades, Fill No Glass For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comrades, Fill No Glass For Me
Last played on
Back to artist