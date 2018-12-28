Madeleine PeyrouxBorn 1 January 1973
Madeleine Peyroux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqqqj.jpg
1973-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f260b9c-bea7-469b-9ba8-0daec7d2c85c
Madeleine Peyroux Biography (Wikipedia)
Madeleine Peyroux (born April 18, 1974) is an American jazz singer and songwriter who began her career as a teenager on the streets of Paris. She sang vintage jazz and blues songs before finding mainstream success in 2004 when her album Careless Love sold half a million copies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Madeleine Peyroux Performances & Interviews
Madeleine Peyroux Tracks
Sort by
A Little Bit
Madeleine Peyroux
A Little Bit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
A Little Bit
Last played on
Anthem
Madeleine Peyroux
Anthem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Anthem
Last played on
(Getting Some) Fun Out of Life
Madeleine Peyroux
(Getting Some) Fun Out of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
(Getting Some) Fun Out of Life
Last played on
On My Own
Madeleine Peyroux
On My Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
On My Own
Last played on
California Rain
Madeleine Peyroux
California Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
California Rain
Last played on
Last Night When We Were Young
Madeleine Peyroux
Last Night When We Were Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Last Night When We Were Young
Last played on
Smile
Madeleine Peyroux
Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Smile
Last played on
We Might As Well Dance
Madeleine Peyroux
We Might As Well Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
We Might As Well Dance
Last played on
On A Sunday Afternoon
Madeleine Peyroux
On A Sunday Afternoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
On A Sunday Afternoon
Last played on
The Ghosts Of Tomorrow
Madeleine Peyroux
The Ghosts Of Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
The Ghosts Of Tomorrow
Last played on
Back In Your Own Back Yard
William Galison
Back In Your Own Back Yard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Back In Your Own Back Yard
Last played on
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Madeleine Peyroux
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Last played on
Dance Me To The End Of Love
Madeleine Peyroux
Dance Me To The End Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Dance Me To The End Of Love
Last played on
Keep Me In Your Heart
Madeleine Peyroux
Keep Me In Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Keep Me In Your Heart
Last played on
Shout Sister Shout
Madeleine Peyroux
Shout Sister Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Shout Sister Shout
Last played on
I'm All Right
Madeleine Peyroux
I'm All Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
I'm All Right
Last played on
The Summer Wind
Madeleine Peyroux
The Summer Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
The Summer Wind
Last played on
Once In A While
Madeleine Peyroux
Once In A While
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Once In A While
Last played on
Don't Wait Too Long
Madeleine Peyroux
Don't Wait Too Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Don't Wait Too Long
Last played on
Take These Chains From My Heart
Madeleine Peyroux
Take These Chains From My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Take These Chains From My Heart
Last played on
Careless Love
Madeleine Peyroux
Careless Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqqj.jpglink
Careless Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Madeleine Peyroux
Madeleine Peyroux Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist