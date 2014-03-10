Lichfield Cathedral ChoirFormed 1315
Lichfield Cathedral Choir
1315
A Wedding anthem (Amo ergo sum) Op.46
Benjamin Britten
A Wedding anthem (Amo ergo sum) Op.46
Performer
Last played on
Prepare ye the way (feat. Michael Wise)
Lichfield Cathedral Choir
Prepare ye the way (feat. Michael Wise)
Nunc Dimittis in E Minor
Heathcote Statham & Lichfield Cathedral Choir
Nunc Dimittis in E Minor
Performer
Magnificat in E Minor
Heathcote Statham & Lichfield Cathedral Choir
Magnificat in E Minor
Performer
Psalms 22,23
Matthew Camidge, Lichfield Cathedral Choir & Sir Henry Walford Davies
Psalms 22,23
Performer
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent (feat. Richard Lloyd)
Lichfield Cathedral Choir
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent (feat. Richard Lloyd)
