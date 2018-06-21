Boston Early Music Festival Chorus
Boston Early Music Festival Chorus
Tracks
La descente d'Orphée aux enfers
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
La Pierre Philosophale - (Divertissement in Act IV)
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
O the Pleasure of the Plains (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
La Descente d'Orphee aux enfers H.488
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Psyche - opera in 5 acts LWV.45
Brenna Wells, Jason Mcstoots, Zachary Wilder, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Paul O'Dette, Carolyn Sampson, Mireille Lebel, Olivier Laquerre, Boston Early Music Festival Chorus & Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Paul ODette, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Laura Pudwell, Harry van der Kamp, Howard Crook, Ellen Hargis, Suzie LeBlanc, Olivier Laquerre, Amanda Forsythe, Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra & Boston Early Music Festival Chorus
