Dominique Dillon de Byington, known by her stage name Dillon (born April 29, 1988), is a Brazilian singer-songwriter and pianist, based in Germany. Her debut album This Silence Kills, released in 2011, was praised by the media and received an average score of 72 on Metacritic based on five reviews. Byington's second album The Unknown was released on March 31, 2014 to positive reviews.