Skinny Molly is a southern rock band from Nashville, Tennessee.

The band was formed in 2004 by guitarist/vocalist Mike Estes (guitar player for Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackfoot), Dave Hlubek (guitarist and founding member of Molly Hatchet) and drummer Kurt Pietro. Hlubek rejoined Molly Hatchet in 2005 and was replaced by guitarist/vocalist Jay Johnson (formerly played with the Rossington Band and Blackfoot). Nashville bluegrass and Grand Ole Opry bassist Luke Bradshaw joined Skinny Molly in 2007. This lineup continues to tour the US and Europe.

They released their first album in 2009 (No Good Deed) on Moss Rose Records. Their second album; Haywire Riot was released on Ruf Records in 2013.

In 2014 they released a new album called Here For A Good Time, the album features Ed King on the song "Make It Easy" and Joey Huffman on several other songs.