Daniel Giles Gillespie Sells (born 20 September 1978) is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist, best known as being the lead vocalist and frontman for the rock group the Feeling.
Dan Gillespie Sells Performances & Interviews
- Dan Gillespie Sells in Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03h1qr3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03h1qr3.jpg2017-11-12T13:45:00.000ZDan Gillespie Sells chats to Michael about new musical Everybody's Talking About Jamiehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05mtj7d
Dan Gillespie Sells in Conversation
- The Feeling announce they will play at Proms in the Park 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7byd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7byd.jpg2016-05-25T13:10:00.000ZDan Gillespie Sells talks to Ken about opening this year's event.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w78qn
The Feeling announce they will play at Proms in the Park 2016
Dan Gillespie Sells Tracks
He's My Boy
Josie Walker
He's My Boy
He's My Boy
It Means Beautiful (Radio 2 Session, 12 Nov 2017)
Dan Gillespie Sells
It Means Beautiful (Radio 2 Session, 12 Nov 2017)
Over The Top
Dan Gillespie Sells
Over The Top
Over The Top
Beautiful People
Ian Masterson
Beautiful People
Beautiful People
