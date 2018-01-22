Rudy ValléeBorn 28 July 1901. Died 3 July 1986
Rudy Vallée
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bg316.jpg
1901-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f211904-3b48-4c63-8acc-44f31b801f3f
Rudy Vallée Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Prior "Rudy" Vallée (July 28, 1901 – July 3, 1986) was an American singer, actor, bandleader, and radio host. He was one of the first modern pop stars of the teen idol type.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudy Vallée Tracks
Sort by
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
Rudy Vallée
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?
Rudy Vallée
Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Let's Put Out the Lights
Rudy Vallée
Let's Put Out the Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Let's Put Out the Lights
Last played on
You Oughta Be In Pictures
Rudy Vallée
You Oughta Be In Pictures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
You Oughta Be In Pictures
Last played on
A Little Kiss Each Morning (A Little Kiss Each Night)
Rudy Vallée
A Little Kiss Each Morning (A Little Kiss Each Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
S'posin'
Rudy Vallée
S'posin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
S'posin'
Last played on
By A Waterfall
Rudy Vallée
By A Waterfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
By A Waterfall
Last played on
The whiffenpoof song
Rudy Vallée
The whiffenpoof song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
The whiffenpoof song
Last played on
Grand Old Ivy
Robert Morse
Grand Old Ivy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Grand Old Ivy
Last played on
As time goes by
HUPFIELD, N/A & Rudy Vallée
As time goes by
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
As time goes by
Composer
Music Arranger
Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries
Rudy Vallée
Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Let's put out the lights and go to sleep
Rudy Vallée
Let's put out the lights and go to sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Let's put out the lights and go to sleep
Last played on
Stein Song
Rudy Vallée
Stein Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Stein Song
Last played on
Supposin'
Rudy Vallée
Supposin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Supposin'
Last played on
As time goes by
Rudy Vallée
As time goes by
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
As time goes by
Last played on
Love From A Heart of Gold
Rudy Vallée
Love From A Heart of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Love From A Heart of Gold
Last played on
You're driving me crazy
Rudy Vallée
You're driving me crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
You're driving me crazy
Last played on
Say It Isn't So
Rudy Vallée
Say It Isn't So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Say It Isn't So
Last played on
My Time Is Your Time
Rudy Vallée
My Time Is Your Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
The One That I Love Loves Me
Rudy Vallée
The One That I Love Loves Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
The One That I Love Loves Me
Last played on
The Stein Song
Rudy Vallée
The Stein Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
The Stein Song
Last played on
Honeymoon Hotel
Rudy Vallée
Honeymoon Hotel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Honeymoon Hotel
Last played on
Sweet music
Rudy Vallée
Sweet music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Sweet music
Last played on
Gentleman Obviously Doesn't Believe In Love
Rudy Vallée
Gentleman Obviously Doesn't Believe In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
When My Ship Comes In
Rudy Vallée
When My Ship Comes In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg33l.jpglink
Rudy Vallée Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist