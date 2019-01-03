I-OctaneReggae singer
I-Octane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2k1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f20cdad-a8f1-457f-8fcb-9fabb47baaa7
I-Octane Biography (Wikipedia)
Byiome Muir (born 29 April 1984), better known by his stage name I-Octane, is a reggae and dancehall recording artist from Clarendon Parish, Jamaica. He is known for integrating positive and socially conscious subject matter into his music, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and Rastafarian teachings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I-Octane Tracks
Sort by
Nuff Love
Munga
Nuff Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Nuff Love
Last played on
Wine and Jiggle
I-Octane
Wine and Jiggle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tx7rg.jpglink
Wine and Jiggle
Last played on
No Love Inna Dem
I-Octane
No Love Inna Dem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdy2.jpglink
No Love Inna Dem
Last played on
Cash vs. Mia Mia
I-Octane
Cash vs. Mia Mia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Cash vs. Mia Mia
Last played on
Hot Sauce
I-Octane
Hot Sauce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Hot Sauce
Last played on
Love Di Vibes
I-Octane
Love Di Vibes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bts95.jpglink
Love Di Vibes
Last played on
Format
I-Octane
Format
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Format
Last played on
Wul Dem Riddim Vs Adonai
Alkaline
Wul Dem Riddim Vs Adonai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vtv.jpglink
Wul Dem Riddim Vs Adonai
Last played on
Hot Work
I-Octane
Hot Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Hot Work
Last played on
Lose A Friend
I-Octane
Lose A Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Lose A Friend
Last played on
Nothing In Common
I-Octane
Nothing In Common
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Nothing In Common
Last played on
Friend Killa
I-Octane
Friend Killa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Friend Killa
Last played on
Money Increase
I-Octane
Money Increase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Money Increase
Last played on
Psalms91
I-Octane
Psalms91
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Psalms91
Performer
Last played on
Gyal A Bruk Back
I-Octane
Gyal A Bruk Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Gyal A Bruk Back
Last played on
Gyal A Bruk Back (feat. Drewzie)
I-Octane
Gyal A Bruk Back (feat. Drewzie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Gyal A Bruk Back (feat. Drewzie)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Hot World
I-Octane
Hot World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Hot World
Last played on
Hey Mama
I-Octane
Hey Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Hey Mama
Last played on
Think You Lonely
Romain Virgo
Think You Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5yx.jpglink
Think You Lonely
Last played on
One Dance
Khalia & I-Octane
One Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
One Dance
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring I-Octane
I-Octane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist