Joya SherrillBorn 20 August 1924. Died 28 June 2010
1924-08-20
Joya Sherrill (August 20, 1924 – June 28, 2010) was an American jazz vocalist and children's television show host.
Everything But You
Joya Sherrill
Everything But You
Everything But You
Last played on
My People / The Blues Ain't
Duke Ellington
My People / The Blues Ain't
My People / The Blues Ain't
Last played on
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Duke Ellington
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Last played on
The Blues
Joya Sherrill
The Blues
The Blues
Last played on
