Vitor Ramil
Born 7 April 1962
Vitor Ramil
1962-04-07
Vitor Ramil Biography (Wikipedia)
Vitor Ramil (born April 7, 1962, Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul) is a musician, singer, composer and writer from Brazil.
Mango
Vitor Ramil
Mango
Mango
