Dustin Michael Kensrue (pronounced KENZ-roo) (born November 18, 1980) is a musician and songwriter. He is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in the rock band Thrice, as well as a solo artist.

He has a tattoo of Proverbs 9:10a ("The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom") written in Hebrew on his left forearm. Many of his lyrics are also drawn from the Bible, such as the pre-chorus in Vheissu's song, "For Miles" ("There is no greater love, than that one shed his blood for his friends"). Similar lyrics are spread throughout Kensrue's music, both in Thrice and in his solo works.

Kensrue designed the album artwork for all parts of The Alchemy Index - Thrice's fifth studio recording.

Kensrue has been working on a project called The Modern Post and has released the EPs Grace Alone in 2012 and Lowborn King in 2014.