Power Trip is an American thrash metal[citation needed] band formed in Dallas, Texas in 2008. Their sound has been described by critics as a cross between thrash metal and hardcore punk, as well as simply crossover thrash. Power Trip's current lineup consists of Riley Gale (vocals), Chris Ulsh (drums), Chris Whetzel (bass), Blake “Rossover” Ibanez (guitar), and Nick Stewart (guitar). In 2013, the band signed with the Southern Lord Records label and released their first studio album, Manifest Decimation. Their second album, Nightmare Logic, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. In 2018, the album Opening Fire: 2008-2014 was released as a way to compile their extra tracks.