Curtis Salgado
Born 4 February 1954
Curtis Salgado
1954-02-04
Curtis Salgado Biography
Curtis Salgado (born February 4, 1954 in Everett, Washington, United States) is an American from Portland, Oregon, based blues, R&B, and soul singer-songwriter. He plays harmonica and fronts his own band as lead vocalist.
Curtis Salgado Tracks
One Night Only
Curtis Salgado
One Night Only
One Night Only
Too Young To Die
Curtis Salgado
Too Young To Die
Too Young To Die
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Curtis Salgado
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
She Didn't Cut Me Loose
Curtis Salgado
She Didn't Cut Me Loose
She Didn't Cut Me Loose
A Woman Or The Blues
Curtis Salgado
A Woman Or The Blues
A Woman Or The Blues
Gettin' To Know You
Curtis Salgado
Gettin' To Know You
Gettin' To Know You
