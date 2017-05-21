Rickey WoodardBorn 5 August 1956
Rickey Woodard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f114473-51dd-4b5f-9fa6-847dc056161a
Rickey Woodard Biography (Wikipedia)
Rickey Woodard is an American jazz saxophonist.
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, from 1980 on Woodard spent seven years with the Ray Charles band.
A member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Woodard has also recorded with Frank Capp and as a member of Jeannie and Jimmy Cheatham's Sweet Baby Blues Band.
In 1993, he embarked on a series of yearly visits to the Peterborough Jazz Club in England, billed with veteran British jazz musicians such as Dick Morrissey, John Burch, and Tony Archer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rickey Woodard Tracks
Sort by
When I Fall In Love
Rickey Woodard
When I Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Fall In Love
Last played on
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rickey Woodard
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Last played on
Tokyo Express
Mark Nightingale
Tokyo Express
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tokyo Express
Last played on
Rickey Woodard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist