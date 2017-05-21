Rickey Woodard is an American jazz saxophonist.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, from 1980 on Woodard spent seven years with the Ray Charles band.

A member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Woodard has also recorded with Frank Capp and as a member of Jeannie and Jimmy Cheatham's Sweet Baby Blues Band.

In 1993, he embarked on a series of yearly visits to the Peterborough Jazz Club in England, billed with veteran British jazz musicians such as Dick Morrissey, John Burch, and Tony Archer.