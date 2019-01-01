108Krishna-hardcore band. Formed 1991
108
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f0c252a-bd45-4fe0-b306-478eeb07b97b
108 Biography (Wikipedia)
108 is an American metalcore band founded in 1991. Their music reflects the Hare Krishna faith of the band members. Their name comes from the number of beads on the Japa mala, or mantra counting beads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
108 Tracks
Sort by
108 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist