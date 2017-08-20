Jo Anne WorleyBorn 6 September 1937
Jo Anne Worley
1937-09-06
Jo Anne Worley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Anne Worley (born September 6, 1937) is an American actress, comedian and singer. Her work covers television, films, theater, game shows, talk shows, commercials, and cartoons. She worked on the comedy-variety show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.
