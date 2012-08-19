The Buckaroos
The Buckaroos
The Buckaroos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Buckaroos were a Grammy-winning band led by Buck Owens in the 1960s and early '70s, who, along with The Strangers, were heavily involved in the development and presentation of the "Bakersfield sound." Their peak of success was from 1965 to 1970. In 2005, CMT named the Buckaroos No. 2 on its list of the 20 Greatest Country Music Bands.
Ring Of Fire
The Buckaroos
Ring Of Fire
Ring Of Fire
Last played on
Buckaroo
The Buckaroos
Buckaroo
Buckaroo
Last played on
