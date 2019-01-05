Ernie K-DoeBorn 22 February 1936. Died 5 July 2001
Ernie K-Doe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f06afd2-a30f-47b6-a25d-6638ab91c817
Ernie K-Doe Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Kador Jr. (February 22, 1933 – July 5, 2001), known by the stage name Ernie K-Doe, was an African-American rhythm-and-blues singer best known for his 1961 hit single "Mother-in-Law", which went to number 1 on the Billboard pop chart in the U.S.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernie K-Doe Tracks
Sort by
A Certain Girl - 2002 Remaster
Ernie K-Doe
A Certain Girl - 2002 Remaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Certain Girl - 2002 Remaster
Last played on
Here Come The Girls
Ernie K-Doe
Here Come The Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yyp9x.jpglink
Here Come The Girls
Last played on
Mother-In-Law
Ernie K-Doe
Mother-In-Law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother-In-Law
Last played on
Reapin' What I Sow
Ernie K-Doe
Reapin' What I Sow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reapin' What I Sow
Last played on
A Certain Girl
Ernie K-Doe
A Certain Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Certain Girl
Last played on
Te-Ta-Te-Ta-Ta
Ernie K-Doe
Te-Ta-Te-Ta-Ta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Te-Ta-Te-Ta-Ta
Last played on
Skins
Emie K. Doe
Skins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skins
Performer
Last played on
Here Come The Girls
Emie K. Doe
Here Come The Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Come The Girls
Performer
Last played on
Ernie K-Doe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist