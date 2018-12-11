Bob LumanBorn 15 April 1937. Died 27 December 1978
Robert Glynn Luman (15 April 1937 – 27 December 1978) was an American country and rockabilly singer-songwriter.
Bob Luman Tracks
The Great Snowman
Bob Luman
The Great Snowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Snowman
Last played on
Let's Think About Living
Bob Luman
Bob Luman
Let's Think About Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Think About Living
Last played on
Let's Think About Livin'
Bob Luman
Bob Luman
Let's Think About Livin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Think About Livin'
Last played on
BUTTERCUP
Bob Luman
BUTTERCUP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BUTTERCUP
Last played on
Red Hot
Bob Luman
Red Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Hot
Last played on
Running Scared
Bob Luman
Running Scared
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running Scared
Last played on
Dreamy Doll
Bob Luman
Dreamy Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamy Doll
Last played on
Let's Think About It
Bob Luman
Bob Luman
Let's Think About It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Think About It
Last played on
Can't Take The Country From The Boy
Bob Luman
Bob Luman
Can't Take The Country From The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is the Night
Bob Luman
This Is the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is the Night
Last played on
STRANGER THAN FICTION
Bob Luman
Bob Luman
STRANGER THAN FICTION
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
STRANGER THAN FICTION
Last played on
PRETEND
Bob Luman
PRETEND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PRETEND
Last played on
MAKE UP YOUR MIND
Bob Luman
MAKE UP YOUR MIND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MAKE UP YOUR MIND
Last played on
I Love You Because
Bob Luman
I Love You Because
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Because
Last played on
ALL NIGHT LONG (From `Carnival Rock`)
Bob Luman
Bob Luman
ALL NIGHT LONG (From `Carnival Rock`)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GUITAR PICKER
Bob Luman
GUITAR PICKER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GUITAR PICKER
Last played on
