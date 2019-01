Conor J Curran is an electronic musician and sound artist based in London. He studied at Trinity College Dublin under electroacoustic composers Donnacha Dennehy and Roger Doyle and has been involved in many different music projects such as Sonnamble and his solo project CjC.

