Corky James (born February 10, 1954 in Washington, D.C.) is a Los Angeles-based recording session guitarist and bassist who has appeared on a considerable number of music albums and motion picture soundtracks. His genres encompass rock, pop, country, singer-songwriter, and film scores, and James operates an active recording studio in Los Angeles.
Working with artists such as Avril Lavigne, Jordin Sparks, Demi Lovato, and Paul Stanley, he has played on hit singles that have reached #1 worldwide including "Sk8er Boi" and "I'm with You". He has also played on hit singles that reached the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay charts including: "Why Can't I?", "(There's Gotta Be) More To Life", and "No Air",
