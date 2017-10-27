Cindy & Bert
Cindy & Bert were a German schlager vocal duo from Völklingen, Saarland consisting of Jutta Gusenberger (born January 26, 1948) and Norbert Berger (September 12, 1945 – July 14, 2012). They were most successful in the 1970s, and are known for their participation in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
