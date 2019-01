Cindy & Bert were a German schlager vocal duo from Völklingen, Saarland consisting of Jutta Gusenberger (born January 26, 1948) and Norbert Berger (September 12, 1945 – July 14, 2012). They were most successful in the 1970s, and are known for their participation in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia