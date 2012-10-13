El TanburaFormed 1989
El Tanbura is an Egyptian band, formed in the 1980s. Its performances are based on traditional Egyptian music, featuring the simsimiyya and tanbura instruments.
Heela Heela
Sar A Lay
Canal Song / Zayy El Nhardah
Where is my Lovely? / El Gamel Weno
Leli
Salha
