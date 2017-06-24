Travon DaShawn Frank Smart (January 13, 1997 – June 18, 2018), better known by his stage name Jimmy Wopo, was an American rapper from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wopo was an affiliate of fellow Pittsburgh-based rapper Wiz Khalifa and his Taylor Gang imprint. He made his first high-profile appearance with his 2016 breakout single, "Elm Street", which Complex included in the "'Bout to Blow: 10 Dope New Songs You Should Be Hearing Everywhere Soon" list. Following that success, he collaborated with several prominent rappers including Wiz Khalifa, Sonny Digital, 21 Savage and more. After receiving a co-sign from Mike Will Made It, rap duo Rae Sremmurd brought Jimmy out to perform during their set at the Pittsburgh stop of the Sremm Life 2 Tour. Wopo was murdered in a drive-by shooting on June 18, 2018, in the Hill District of Pittsburgh.