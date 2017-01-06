Derek MillerNative Canadian singer/songwriter & guitarist. Born 29 October 1974
Derek Miller
1974-10-29
Derek Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Miller (born 29 October 1974 in Six Nations, Ontario) is an Aboriginal Canadian singer-songwriter. He has received two Juno Awards. He performed at the Closing Ceremonies of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics with Eva Avila and Nikki Yanofsky.
Derek Miller Tracks
Stoned For Days
Derek Miller
Stoned For Days
Stoned For Days
Devil Come Down Sunday
Derek Miller
Devil Come Down Sunday
Devil Come Down Sunday
