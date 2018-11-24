Yuri Goloubev (born 27 July 1972 in Moscow, Russia) is a jazz musician, composer and double bass player. He switched to jazz in 2004 after over a dozen years as a very successful bass player in classical orchestras, and has achieved notable success in jazz also as a performer with "perfect pitch, flawless execution and an improviser's imagination". He is also praised for his arco playing. Ian Patterson, writing in All About Jazz wrote "There are few better exponents of arco, and his tone has the warm resonance of a cello."