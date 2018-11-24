Yuri GoloubevBorn 27 July 1972
Yuri Goloubev
Yuri Goloubev Biography (Wikipedia)
Yuri Goloubev (born 27 July 1972 in Moscow, Russia) is a jazz musician, composer and double bass player. He switched to jazz in 2004 after over a dozen years as a very successful bass player in classical orchestras, and has achieved notable success in jazz also as a performer with "perfect pitch, flawless execution and an improviser's imagination". He is also praised for his arco playing. Ian Patterson, writing in All About Jazz wrote "There are few better exponents of arco, and his tone has the warm resonance of a cello."
Skit On This
Tim Garland
Ca' The Yowes
Tim Garland
The Snows
Tim Garland
Sunflowers In Rain
Tim Garland
The Sky is an Empty Mirror
Tim Garland
Last played on
Lost Romance
Gwilym Simcock
Last played on
Industrial (for Alan) from "Move!"
Gwilym Simcock
Last played on
I hold my soul to the wind
John Law
Singer
Last played on
Seven Ate Nine
John Law
Performer
Last played on
Antics
Gwilym Simcock
Last played on
Lost In London
Maciek Pysz
Last played on
Move!: Columns (feat. Yuri Goloubev, Martin France, John Parricelli & City of London Sinfonia)
Gwilym Simcock
Last played on
