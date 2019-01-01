Daniel HůlkaBorn 1 June 1968
Daniel Hůlka
1968-06-01
Daniel Hůlka Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Hůlka (born 1 June 1968) is a Czech actor and baritone who is known for his performances in musicals, films, and operas. He won a Český slavík in 1998 and won an Anděl Award (the Czech equivalent to the Grammy Awards) for best singer in 1997. He has released several recordings on the EMI label.
