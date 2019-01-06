JK
- JKhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062hkcg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062hkcg.jpg2018-04-09T23:00:00.000ZHighlights of JK's set at Asian Network Live 2018https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063jl4m
- "Thank you to everyone in Birmingham!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060r82s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060r82s.jpg2018-03-11T19:02:00.000ZJK reflects on last night's amazing Asian Network Live after he pomp-pomped tha music! The Captain of Bhangra, Dipps Bhamrah, finds out just what the Gabru Punjab De has...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060t852
- JK & Tru Skoolhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0490cz5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0490cz5.jpg2016-09-25T18:47:00.000ZThe Punjabi vocalist drops by with his producer in tow to talk about his brand new musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0490dmj
Pomp Pomp Tha Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n7lcq.jpglink
Last played on
JK Boliyan (The Mighty Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c3vc0.jpglink
Last played on
Jija Saali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btntx.jpglink
Last played on
Shindeh Di Tape (feat. Tru-Skool (Bhangra))
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hqnbc.jpglink
Last played on
Man's Not Jatt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nmtrg.jpglink
Last played on
Leka Nsambe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62j2.jpglink
Last played on
Chooteh Laareh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62j2.jpglink
Last played on
Puth Jattan De
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd46.jpglink
Last played on
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/axp82m
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-28T09:18:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068h3q4.jpg
28
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
Asian Network Live: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej4wxj/acts/apfxc8
Arena Birmingham
2018-03-10T09:18:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p060r7q5.jpg
10
Mar
2018
Asian Network Live: 2018
Arena Birmingham
