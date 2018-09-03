Amy Lynn Hartzler (née Lee; born December 13, 1981), known professionally as Amy Lee, is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist. She is the co-founder and lead vocalist of the rock band Evanescence. Along with her contributions with the band, Lee has also participated on other musical projects including Walt Disney Records' Nightmare Revisited and Muppets: The Green Album. She has performed collaborations with artists such as Korn, Seether, and David Hodges. Lee composed the soundtrack to the films War Story (2014) and Indigo Grey: The Passage (2015) with cellist Dave Eggar, and the song "Speak to Me" for the film Voice from the Stone (2017). She possesses a mezzo-soprano vocal range.

Lee received the Songwriter Icon Award from the National Music Publishers Association in 2008. In 2012, she won Best Vocalist at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards and was also named Rock Goddess of the Year at the Loudwire Music Awards. She was awarded Best Film Score by the Moondance International Film Festival for Indigo Grey: The Passage in 2015. Lee is also the American chairperson for the international epilepsy awareness foundation Out of the Shadows.