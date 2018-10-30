Girls Names is a four-piece band from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Formed in 2009 as a two-piece by singer/guitarist and songwriter Cathal Cully and drummer Neil Brogan, Claire Miskimmin joined on bass the following year and Charles Hurts guitarist Philip Quinn was added to the line-up in 2012. Neil Brogan departed the band in 2013 and was replaced by current drummer Gib Cassidy. The band has released three albums, 2011's Dead To Me, 2013's The New Life, on Tough Love Records in Europe and Slumberland Records in the US, and 2015's 'Arms Around a Vision' on Tough Love Records, as well as several EPs, singles and split singles on labels such as Captured Tracks and CF Records.