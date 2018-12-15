Les Paul & Mary FordFormed 1950. Disbanded 1963
Les Paul & Mary Ford
1950
Les Paul & Mary Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Paul and Mary Ford were a popular 1950s husband-and-wife guitar duo in which Les Paul played lead guitar and Mary Ford sang. In 1951 alone, they sold six million records.
Les Paul & Mary Ford Tracks
Hummingbird
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Hummingbird
Hummingbird
Bye Bye Blues
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Bye Bye Blues
Bye Bye Blues
How Deep Is The Ocean
Les Paul & Mary Ford
How Deep Is The Ocean
How Deep Is The Ocean
How High The Moon
Les Paul & Mary Ford
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Les Paul & Mary Ford
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
How High The Moon
Les Paul & Mary Ford
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
Whispering
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Whispering
Whispering
Mockin' bird hill
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Mockin' bird hill
Mockin' bird hill
Vaya Con Dios
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Vaya Con Dios
Vaya Con Dios
On The Road To Mandalay
Les Paul & Mary Ford
On The Road To Mandalay
On The Road To Mandalay
Put A Ring On My Finger
Les Paul
Put A Ring On My Finger
Put A Ring On My Finger
Tennesee Waltz
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Tennesee Waltz
Tennesee Waltz
Vaya Con Dios
Les Paul
Vaya Con Dios
Vaya Con Dios
It's Been A Long, Long Time
Les Paul & Mary Ford
It's Been A Long, Long Time
It's Been A Long, Long Time
Song in Blue
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Song in Blue
Song in Blue
Bye Bye Blues
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Bye Bye Blues
Bye Bye Blues
Walkin' And Whistlin' Blues
Les Paul
Walkin' And Whistlin' Blues
Walkin' And Whistlin' Blues
