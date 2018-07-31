Faustino OramasEl Guayabero. Born 4 June 1911. Died 27 March 2007
Faustino Oramas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7edff7f4-4840-408a-8218-d0a848ce62a3
Faustino Oramas Biography (Wikipedia)
Faustino Oramas Osorio (4 June 1911 – 27 March 2007), better known as El Guayabero, was a Cuban trova singer, tres guitarist and composer. Most of his repertoire consisted of sones and guaracha-sones, many with double entendres in the lyrics. His composition "Candela" gained international fame due to its inclusion in the Buena Vista Social Club album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Faustino Oramas Tracks
Sort by
Candela
Faustino Oramas
Candela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Candela
Last played on
Marieta
Faustino Oramas
Marieta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Marieta
Last played on
Back to artist