BBC Scottish Symphony OrchestraFormed 1 December 1935
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0240w1p.jpg
1935-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7edb9f26-0068-4319-8fee-ab70ec2ee37b
Biography (Wikipedia)
The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra (BBC SSO) is a Scottish broadcasting symphony orchestra based in Glasgow. One of five full-time orchestras maintained by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), it is the oldest full-time professional orchestra in Scotland. The orchestra is based at City Halls in Glasgow.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra Performances & Interviews
- George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Bluehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rs1lb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rs1lb.jpg2018-11-22T12:53:00.000ZIn June 1925, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue was the sound of the summer - its sauntering clarinet glissando the sound of the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06s02jx
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
- Holst: The Planets (excpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059py3f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059py3f.jpg2017-09-07T16:03:00.000ZWith the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Wilson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fdw8w
Holst: The Planets (excpt) (2017)
- Franz Schubert: Symphony No 8 in B minor 'Unfinished' – excerpt (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpg2017-08-12T18:30:00.000ZHow do you solve a problem like an unfinished symphony? Chief Conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Thomas Dausgaard offers two contrasting answers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cc4x8
Franz Schubert: Symphony No 8 in B minor 'Unfinished' – excerpt (2017)
- Julian Anderson: Piano Concerto (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t83j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t83j.jpg2017-07-27T11:18:00.000ZWorld premiere of a new piano concerto by Julian Anderson, which offers a tour around ‘an imaginary museum’ of contrasting worlds and sensations.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059t6r2
Julian Anderson: Piano Concerto (2017)
- Trailer for Texas with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055t9zb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055t9zb.jpg2017-06-13T09:25:46.000ZTexas play a special concert accompanied by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestrahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055s1m6
Trailer for Texas with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
- Texas and The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Summer Sonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055hztp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055hztp.jpg2017-06-10T12:29:46.000ZPerformed live at The Barrowland Ballroomhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055hz23
Texas and The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Summer Son
- Watch an excerpt of cellist Lori Goldston perform with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053vr3x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053vr3x.jpg2017-05-24T14:25:00.000ZSeattle-based cellist and composer Lori Goldston performs her piece 'That Sunrise'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053vpgw
Watch an excerpt of cellist Lori Goldston perform with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
- Shiori Usui discusses 'from scratch'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053vmk9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053vmk9.jpg2017-05-24T14:09:00.000ZWatch composer Shiori Usui discuss and perform her piece 'from scratch'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053v5ll
Shiori Usui discusses 'from scratch'
- The Necks: 'It's not everyday we get to interface with such an extraordinary thing - an orchestra"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053d2g8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053d2g8.jpg2017-05-19T13:58:00.000ZWatch Australian trio The Necks improvise with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestrahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053dqrv
The Necks: 'It's not everyday we get to interface with such an extraordinary thing - an orchestra"
- Watch a vanguard of jazz and improvisation take on the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053d2vx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053d2vx.jpg2017-05-19T12:12:00.000ZAn interview with saxophone pioneer Roscoe Mitchell from this year's Tectonics Festivalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053dd48
Watch a vanguard of jazz and improvisation take on the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
- Laura Marling - Hope in the Airhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5g2l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5g2l.jpg2017-01-20T14:26:06.000ZLaura Marling headlined the Celtic Connections 2017 Opening Concert with the BBC SSOhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q5cls
Laura Marling - Hope in the Air
- BBC SSO with Scott Davies - Music Of The Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6xj9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6xj9.jpg2016-11-21T14:28:59.000ZFilmed at the City Halls in aid of BBC Children in Needhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04h6wn7
BBC SSO with Scott Davies - Music Of The Night
- BBC SSO with Jamie MacDougall - The Impossible Dreamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwn0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwn0d.jpg2016-11-18T14:55:07.000ZPerforming songs from the shows in aid of Children in Needhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gwlvk
BBC SSO with Jamie MacDougall - The Impossible Dream
- BBC SSO with Susan Boyle - I Dreamed A Dreamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwmtd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwmtd.jpg2016-11-18T14:53:56.000ZPerforming especially for Children in Needhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gwlvr
BBC SSO with Susan Boyle - I Dreamed A Dream
- BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Chitty Chitty Bang Banghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwp68.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwp68.jpg2016-11-18T14:52:09.000ZPerforming songs from the shows in aid of Children in Needhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gwlr7
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Thomas Dausgaard on Bruckner's Ninthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048ll59.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048ll59.jpg2016-09-21T13:38:36.000ZConductor Thomas Dausgaard introduces Bruckner's Ninth Symphony.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048lkn5
Thomas Dausgaard on Bruckner's Ninth
- Donald Runnicles on Schoenberg's Gurreliederhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01r5kc5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01r5kc5.jpg2016-09-16T09:51:40.000ZConductor Donald Runnicles discusses Arnold Schoenberg's cantata Gurrelieder, based on poems by Jens Peter Jacobsen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04820xn
Donald Runnicles on Schoenberg's Gurrelieder
- Matthias Pintscher on Pierre Boulezhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047v2nw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047v2nw.jpg2016-09-14T13:36:49.000ZConductor Matthias Pintscher on performing in a Pierre Boulez tribute concert at the 2016 Edinburgh International Festivalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047ts2d
Matthias Pintscher on Pierre Boulez
Tracks
Sort by
Duet for cello & orchestra
Cassandra Miller
Duet for cello & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwhs.jpglink
Duet for cello & orchestra
Last played on
Kol Nidrei
Max Bruch
Kol Nidrei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Kol Nidrei
Last played on
Trauermusik
Paul Hindemith
Trauermusik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnf.jpglink
Trauermusik
Last played on
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Last played on
The Fiddler's Child
Leos Janáček
The Fiddler's Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Fiddler's Child
Last played on
Duet for Cello and Orchestra (excerpt)
Cassandra Miller
Duet for Cello and Orchestra (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwhs.jpglink
Duet for Cello and Orchestra (excerpt)
Last played on
Symphony No.2
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Symphony No.2
Piano Concerto in A minor
Edvard Grieg
Piano Concerto in A minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Piano Concerto in A minor
Lieutenant Kije - Suite, op.60
Sergei Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kije - Suite, op.60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Lieutenant Kije - Suite, op.60
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
Max Bruch
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony no. 88 in G major; 4th movement, Finale
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no. 88 in G major; 4th movement, Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony no. 88 in G major; 4th movement, Finale
Last played on
A London symphony (Symphony no.2)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A London symphony (Symphony no.2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A London symphony (Symphony no.2)
Symphony no. 104 in D major H.1.104 (London)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no. 104 in D major H.1.104 (London)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony no. 104 in D major H.1.104 (London)
Symphony no. 3
Roy Harris
Symphony no. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Symphony no. 3
Auld Lang Syne
Trad.
Auld Lang Syne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gjmgb.jpglink
Auld Lang Syne
Loch Lomond
Trad.
Loch Lomond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gjmgb.jpglink
Loch Lomond
Music Arranger
Conductor
Eightsome Reels
Trad.
Eightsome Reels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Eightsome Reels
Music Arranger
Highland Cathedral
Michael Korb
Highland Cathedral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gjmgb.jpglink
Highland Cathedral
Music Arranger
Conductor
Rose O'Summerlee
Davy Steele
Rose O'Summerlee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052rlt2.jpglink
Rose O'Summerlee
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Franz Lehár
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0ry.jpglink
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis‐Bextor
Murder On The Dancefloor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043d5gg.jpglink
Murder On The Dancefloor
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Spiller
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl45t.jpglink
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Raiders March
John Williams
Raiders March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Raiders March
Lohengrin (Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin (Prelude)
Keep Right On
William Dillon
Keep Right On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d899b.jpglink
Keep Right On
Song to the moon
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Song to the moon
Una voce poco fa
Gioachino Rossini
Una voce poco fa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Una voce poco fa
Canzoni d'Italia
Trad.
Canzoni d'Italia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Canzoni d'Italia
Music Arranger
Where Are You (Tonight, I Wonder)
Andrew Stewart, Hannah Rarity, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Stephen Bell
Where Are You (Tonight, I Wonder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052rlt2.jpglink
Where Are You (Tonight, I Wonder)
Composer
On The Beautiful Blue Danube
Johann Strauss II
On The Beautiful Blue Danube
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
On The Beautiful Blue Danube
Take Me Home
Sophie Ellis‐Bextor
Take Me Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043d5gg.jpglink
Take Me Home
A Scottish Celebration
Trad.
A Scottish Celebration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
A Scottish Celebration
Music Arranger
Conductor
Misirlou
Trad.
Misirlou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42fq.jpglink
Misirlou
Music Arranger
Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide Overture
Symphony No. 2 in D major
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No. 2 in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in D major
Cello Concerto in B minor
Antonín Dvořák
Cello Concerto in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Cello Concerto in B minor
Masquerade
Anna Clyne
Masquerade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Masquerade
Symphony No 7 in E major (Scherzo)
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No 7 in E major (Scherzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Symphony No 7 in E major (Scherzo)
Last played on
La Scala di seta [The silken ladder] - opera in 1 act i Overture
Gioachino Rossini
La Scala di seta [The silken ladder] - opera in 1 act i Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Scala di seta [The silken ladder] - opera in 1 act i Overture
Last played on
Scherzo-caprice, Op 25
Gabriel Pierné
Scherzo-caprice, Op 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tk.jpglink
Scherzo-caprice, Op 25
Last played on
Trauermusik
Paul Hindemith
Trauermusik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnf.jpglink
Trauermusik
Last played on
The Excursions of Mr Broucek: No 2, Moon Waltz
Leos Janáček
The Excursions of Mr Broucek: No 2, Moon Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Excursions of Mr Broucek: No 2, Moon Waltz
Last played on
Celebration for Orchestra
Richard Rodney Bennett
Celebration for Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt5q.jpglink
Celebration for Orchestra
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35: I. Allegro moderato
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35: I. Allegro moderato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35: I. Allegro moderato
Last played on
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Ernest Bloch
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Last played on
Nights in the Gardens of Spain (i. En el Generalife)
Manuel de Falla
Nights in the Gardens of Spain (i. En el Generalife)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Nights in the Gardens of Spain (i. En el Generalife)
Last played on
Siesta
William Walton
Siesta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Siesta
Last played on
In the South 'Alassio'
Edward Elgar
In the South 'Alassio'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
In the South 'Alassio'
Last played on
My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
Robert Burns
My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcs.jpglink
My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
Last played on
Playlists featuring BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: MacMillan Trombone Concerto
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4dgfx
Glasgow City Halls
2019-01-17T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04qvfrp.jpg
17
Jan
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: MacMillan Trombone Concerto
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Stephen Hough Plays Liszt
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecncd4
Glasgow City Halls
2019-01-31T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03j6rqn.jpg
31
Jan
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Stephen Hough Plays Liszt
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Composer Roots: Mahler 1
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em2fbp
Glasgow City Halls
2019-02-07T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p043rnpj.jpg
7
Feb
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Composer Roots: Mahler 1
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler 1 in Aberdeen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5j3v2
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2019-02-08T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03j6rv0.jpg
8
Feb
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler 1 in Aberdeen
Music Hall, AberdeenBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler 1 in Edinburgh
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egdgfx
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2019-02-10T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03j6rqn.jpg
10
Feb
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler 1 in Edinburgh
Usher Hall, EdinburghBook tickets
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Jörgen Van Rijen and Martyn Brabbins
The City Halls, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Christmas at the Movies
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eczp8g
Glasgow City Halls
2018-12-23T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04gwn0d.jpg
23
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Christmas at the Movies
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Clare Teal’s Swingin’ Christmas
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epbj6q
Glasgow City Halls
2018-12-21T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p060zmkg.jpg
21
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Clare Teal’s Swingin’ Christmas
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg3d2m
Town Hall, Ayr
2018-12-20T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05nc7x3.jpg
20
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
Town Hall, Ayr
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: BBC SSO in Aberdeen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew4fbp
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2018-12-15T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01pn0sn.jpg
15
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: BBC SSO in Aberdeen
Music Hall, Aberdeen
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Dvořák Cello Concerto
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezrbc8
Glasgow City Halls
2018-12-13T08:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03hxrxq.jpg
13
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Dvořák Cello Concerto
Glasgow City Halls
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Edward Elgar: Land of Hope and Glory
-
Richard Wagner: Overture to The Flying Dutchman
-
Kurt Weill: The Ballad of Mack the Knife
-
Gioachino Rossini: Overture to William Tell
-
Edgard Varèse: Amériques
-
Alban Berg: Three Fragments from Wozzeck
-
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Overture to Hiawatha (extract)
-
Wolfgang Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute
-
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow
-
Hubert Parry: Jerusalem (orchestrated by Edward Elgar)
Back to artist