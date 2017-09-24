Tuck & PattiFormed 1981
Tuck & Patti
1981
Tuck & Patti Biography (Wikipedia)
Tuck & Patti are an American jazz duo consisting of guitarist William Charles "Tuck" Andress (born Oct. 28, 1952 in Tulsa, Oklahoma) and singer Patricia "Patti" Cathcart Andress (born October 4, 1949 in San Francisco).
Tuck & Patti Tracks
In My Life
Tuck & Patti
In My Life
In My Life
As time goes by
Tuck & Patti
As time goes by
As time goes by
One Hand. One Heart
Tuck & Patti
One Hand. One Heart
One Hand. One Heart
In A Sentimental Mood
Tuck & Patti
In A Sentimental Mood
In A Sentimental Mood
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Tuck & Patti
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Time After Time
Tuck & Patti
Time After Time
Time After Time
